Sei Investments Co. Has $6.25 Million Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,183 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Antero Resources worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Antero Resources by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $48.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,568,000. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

AR opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.55 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $42.63.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

