Sei Investments Co. Has $6.71 Million Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,295 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 31.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 84,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 44,906 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Patterson Companies by 600.7% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Patterson Companies Price Performance
Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PDCO
About Patterson Companies
Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Patterson Companies
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.