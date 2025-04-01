Sei Investments Co. Has $6.71 Million Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,295 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 31.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 84,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 44,906 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Patterson Companies by 600.7% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $31.35 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

