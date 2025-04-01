Sei Investments Co. Has $7.54 Million Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,878 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $124.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $99.06 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.36 and a 200-day moving average of $122.78. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Robert Iannone sold 7,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total value of $981,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,024 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,526.40. This trade represents a 7.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 4,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $695,093.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,587.54. This trade represents a 36.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,825. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.