Sei Investments Co. Purchases 10,338 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $2,003,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $1,682,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,644,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.80 and a 200 day moving average of $164.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

