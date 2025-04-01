Sei Investments Co. Purchases 1,244 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,881.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,979.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,369.33. This trade represents a 1.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,700.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,288.08.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

FCNCA opened at $1,854.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,518.00 and a 12-month high of $2,412.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,018.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,055.75.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

