Sei Investments Co. Purchases 237,865 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 982.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,088 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,865 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 54.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,501 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,921 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 308.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 13,996 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STM stock opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $45.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. TD Cowen downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.26.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

