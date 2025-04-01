Sei Investments Co. Purchases 39,550 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,136 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,550 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $7,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTDR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,008,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,122,000 after purchasing an additional 107,827 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 81.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,304 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 139,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,526,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,916,000 after acquiring an additional 56,644 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Matador Resources
In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.98 per share, with a total value of $57,576.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,380. This represents a 4.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher P. Calvert bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.17 per share, for a total transaction of $71,721.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,780. This trade represents a 3.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,769 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Matador Resources Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE MTDR opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 3.17. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $71.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average of $54.93.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.
Matador Resources Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.51%.
Matador Resources Company Profile
Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.
