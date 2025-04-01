Sei Investments Co. Purchases 436 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2,018.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

CPK opened at $128.31 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $98.32 and a twelve month high of $134.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.92 and a 200-day moving average of $123.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

