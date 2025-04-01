Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,524 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $7,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $456,581,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in TriNet Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,321,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,169,000 after acquiring an additional 184,186 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in TriNet Group by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 550,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,373,000 after acquiring an additional 162,578 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,825,000 after acquiring an additional 20,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TNET shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

TriNet Group Price Performance

TriNet Group stock opened at $79.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.68. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.43 and a 12-month high of $134.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.72 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 200.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $41,616.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,695.76. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 7,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $697,212.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,849.33. This trade represents a 26.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,748 shares of company stock worth $833,436. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

