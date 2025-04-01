Sei Investments Co. Sells 122,776 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 122,776 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NOV were worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NOV by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,927,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,760,000 after acquiring an additional 55,056 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in NOV by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NOV by 519.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 438,068 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 367,308 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in NOV by 5.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,386 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 767.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 163,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 144,483 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. NOV’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

NOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets downgraded NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

