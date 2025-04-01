Sei Investments Co. Sells 12,439 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 760,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,439 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 719,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 41,189 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Haleon by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Haleon by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLN. Morgan Stanley lowered Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Haleon Stock Up 0.3 %

HLN opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.25.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Haleon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Haleon’s payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

