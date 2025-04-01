Sei Investments Co. Sells 21,934 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of SPX Technologies worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 666.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,169,000 after buying an additional 513,526 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,337,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 696,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,100,000 after purchasing an additional 217,316 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 787,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,640,000 after purchasing an additional 160,535 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 299.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPXC. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

SPX Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $128.83 on Tuesday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.05 and a 12-month high of $183.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

