Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,932 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 331,159 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,927,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,533,000 after acquiring an additional 75,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 59,215 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter valued at about $527,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 126,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter worth about $1,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Banco Santander-Chile Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average of $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 19.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Banco Santander-Chile

About Banco Santander-Chile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.