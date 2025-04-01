Sei Investments Co. Sells 387,230 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 387,230 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of MGIC Investment worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 37,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE MTG opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.28. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $26.56.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 63.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MTG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGIC Investment news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $112,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,968.50. This represents a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.