Sei Investments Co. Sells 9,456 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,456 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Fluor worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fluor by 2,509.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Fluor by 244.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fluor and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Baird R W cut Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Fluor Stock Down 1.0 %

FLR stock opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

