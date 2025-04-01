Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,111 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 85,522 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of Simmons First National worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Simmons First National by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 28,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,866,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,742,000 after acquiring an additional 630,376 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 541,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.84. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $208.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Simmons First National’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SFNC

About Simmons First National

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.