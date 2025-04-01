Simplex Trading LLC Has $606,000 Position in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITU)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITU – Free Report) by 192.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.26% of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000.

Shares of BITU stock opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.26.

The ProShares UltraBitcoin ETF (BITU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Bitcoin index. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of an index that measures the price of Bitcoin. The fund uses swaps to provide leveraged exposure to Bitcoin. BITU was launched on Apr 2, 2024 and is issued by ProShares.

