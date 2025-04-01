Simplex Trading LLC Increases Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Free Report) by 226.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,445,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Client First Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC now owns 69,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 25,351 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period.

USD opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.60 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 2.78. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $85.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.0499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

