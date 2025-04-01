Simplex Trading LLC Purchases 416 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $82.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.95. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $100.29.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Cuts Dividend

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

