SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,468,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,310 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.57% of SiTime worth $529,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in SiTime by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 8,460.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SiTime

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $610,049.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,940 shares in the company, valued at $15,323,545. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.42, for a total value of $205,033.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,376,176.76. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,095. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SiTime from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

SiTime Price Performance

NASDAQ SITM opened at $152.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.83. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $268.18.

SiTime Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

