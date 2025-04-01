SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 342,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,229 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $20,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 63,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock opened at $56.63 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $64.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

