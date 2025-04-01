T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRT) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRT – Free Report) by 279.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 460,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,595 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF worth $17,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Growth ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 369,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TGRT opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.35. T. Rowe Price Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $392.74 million, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.22.

T. Rowe Price Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (TGRT) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TGRT is an actively managed fund that invests in US large-cap companies believed to have strong growth potential

