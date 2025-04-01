Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 777,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 232,690 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 175,118 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,077,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 82,449 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $758,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of DVAX opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 12.34. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

View Our Latest Report on Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.