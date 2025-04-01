Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Newell Brands were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $72,431,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,790,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,637,000 after buying an additional 2,066,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,635,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,973,000 after acquiring an additional 115,459 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 21.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,354,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after acquiring an additional 770,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,291,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,740,000 after acquiring an additional 111,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $10.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.85%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

