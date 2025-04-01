Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 3,964 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 19,293 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $774,228.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $61,934.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,452 shares of company stock worth $2,831,679 in the last three months. 30.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average of $35.44.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.25 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRMY. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.