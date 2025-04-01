Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $239,984,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,724,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,363,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,016,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Talen Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TLN opened at $199.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. Talen Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $258.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Talen Energy
About Talen Energy
Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Talen Energy
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.