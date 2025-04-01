Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $239,984,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,724,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,363,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,016,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLN opened at $199.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. Talen Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $258.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.09.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

