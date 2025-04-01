Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LCI Industries were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LCI Industries by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LCII shares. StockNews.com downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

LCI Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

LCII opened at $87.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.11. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.45.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.14%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

