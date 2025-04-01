Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 41,477 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 41,477 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wendy’s were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 16.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 711,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 102,769 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,733,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $13,358,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 109,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 52,225 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of WEN opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $574.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.08.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

