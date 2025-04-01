TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 136,762 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

TGTX opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -394.26 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.91. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $43.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.50.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.67 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 11,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $343,397.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 670,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,313,443.28. This represents a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

