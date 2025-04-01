The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Boston Beer worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 405.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2,225.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAM. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.40.

Shares of SAM opened at $239.01 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.10 and a fifty-two week high of $339.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.04.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

