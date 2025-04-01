The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,223 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,593.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,904,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,623,000 after buying an additional 1,792,005 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 186,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 115,122 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at $1,062,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,787,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,860,000 after purchasing an additional 21,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,486.90. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Campbell Soup Company has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Consumer Edge reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, March 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

