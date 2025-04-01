The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,137 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $17,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TD opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $64.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.7278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TD. Desjardins downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

