Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,633 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Safehold were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Safehold by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,618,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,131,000 after purchasing an additional 51,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safehold by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,734,000 after buying an additional 38,074 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after buying an additional 29,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Safehold by 16.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,369,000 after buying an additional 91,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Safehold by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 36.59, a current ratio of 36.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.26. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 28.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAFE. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Safehold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Safehold from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

