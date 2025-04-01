Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,371 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GT. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,934,000 after acquiring an additional 659,635 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 975,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 598,330 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,408,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 589,782 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 221.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 678,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 467,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,147,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,330,000 after purchasing an additional 396,230 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GT shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Up 5.1 %

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

