Top Value Stocks To Follow Now – March 30th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Berkshire Hathaway, iShares Bitcoin Trust, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock, Boeing, and Bank of America are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks refer to shares of companies that tend to trade at lower prices relative to their fundamental metrics like earnings, dividends, or book value, suggesting they are undervalued by the market. These stocks are typically seen as bargains, offering the potential for price appreciation if their market value adjusts to better reflect the company’s intrinsic worth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.30. 86,387,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,881,418. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average of $33.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $5.16 on Friday, hitting $242.97. 11,975,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,343,658. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $280.25.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded down $8.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $526.04. 5,316,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,216. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $395.66 and a twelve month high of $537.63.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.56. 37,515,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,216,676. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.78.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (CRWV)

CoreWeave powers the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. We are the AI Hyperscaler™ driving the AI revolution(1). Our CoreWeave Cloud Platform consists of our proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the software and software intelligence needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale.

CRWV stock traded up $40.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 40,982,922 shares. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $41.94.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $6.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.98. 8,204,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,787,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.20. Boeing has a 12 month low of $137.03 and a 12 month high of $196.95.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE:BAC traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,246,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,258,257. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $313.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08.

