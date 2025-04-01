Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,251 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of Travel + Leisure worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 314.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 0.4 %

TNL opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.02.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $296,524.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,121.20. This represents a 69.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.66 per share, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 408,706 shares in the company, valued at $19,070,221.96. This represents a 0.49 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Travel + Leisure

About Travel + Leisure

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.