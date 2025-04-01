UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 5,335.3% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,256,609. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.14 and a 12-month high of $47.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 688.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on UDR. Truist Financial downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

