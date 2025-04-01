Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,332 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $16,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

Valmont Industries stock opened at $285.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.98. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.01 and a 52 week high of $379.22.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

