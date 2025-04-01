Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 203,330 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,148,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.90% of Janus Henderson Group worth $601,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.55. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JHG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

