Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 25,229 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,865,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.65% of Air Lease worth $572,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 377,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,226,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,570,000 after buying an additional 389,070 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average is $46.94. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $52.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.44. Air Lease had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on Air Lease in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

