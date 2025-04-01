Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 27,578 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,066,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 27,578 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.80% of Herc worth $580,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 878.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Herc by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Herc by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Herc by 564.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RD Lewis Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HRI. Citigroup assumed coverage on Herc in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Herc from $234.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.20.

Herc Price Performance

Shares of Herc stock opened at $134.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.41 and its 200 day moving average is $184.32. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $246.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.84 million. Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

