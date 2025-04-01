Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 611,447 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,350,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of HashiCorp worth $559,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,354,000 after purchasing an additional 135,156 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 62.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 55,122 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in HashiCorp by 43.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 276,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 162,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

HashiCorp Price Performance

Shares of HCP opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on HCP

About HashiCorp

(Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.