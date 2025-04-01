Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 78,134 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,674,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Frontdoor worth $528,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTDR. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.46. Frontdoor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on FTDR shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Frontdoor

About Frontdoor

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.