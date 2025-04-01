Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,501,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.14% of Bank OZK worth $512,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ OZK opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $412.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.19 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on OZK. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

