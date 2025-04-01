Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,942,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876,712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.38% of Skyline Champion worth $523,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SKY. State Street Corp grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,873,000 after buying an additional 78,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 32.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,507,000 after acquiring an additional 363,885 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,411,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,377,000 after acquiring an additional 39,262 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,107,000 after purchasing an additional 42,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 608,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,568,000 after purchasing an additional 23,594 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,823 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $408,564.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,290.22. This trade represents a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $451,750.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,020.31. This trade represents a 9.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

NYSE:SKY opened at $94.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.61. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $64.82 and a one year high of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

