Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,991,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,346 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $606,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBRA. JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $20.03.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $182.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 226.42%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

