Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,318,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,423 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 15.65% of Tanger worth $591,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tanger by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Tanger by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 37,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Tanger by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tanger by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tanger stock opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. Tanger Inc. has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $37.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.88.

Tanger ( NYSE:SKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. Tanger had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 16.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Tanger’s payout ratio is 126.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Tanger in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Tanger in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tanger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

In related news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $404,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,056.04. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

