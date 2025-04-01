Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 181,706 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,097,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.73% of Hancock Whitney worth $552,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HWC. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.

Shares of HWC opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 22.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

