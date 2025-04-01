Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 863,326 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,901,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Hamilton Lane worth $577,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 551,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,645,000 after buying an additional 39,342 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $169.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.71.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $148.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.91 and a 200 day moving average of $165.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.34 and a 52 week high of $203.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 36.16%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Stories

