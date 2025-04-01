Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,489,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,831 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.13% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $577,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,441,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,585,000 after buying an additional 2,119,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,060,000 after buying an additional 35,570 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,619,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,161,000 after acquiring an additional 868,748 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,435,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,842,000 after purchasing an additional 130,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,457,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $299,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,002,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,094,718.40. This represents a 37.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $297,593.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,272.70. This represents a 12.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.91. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $41.15.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.23%. Analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

